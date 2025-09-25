Intel's potential Apple investment talks spark interest, boost stock

Intel's foundry strategy and the Apple challenge

Intel's pushing hard on its foundry strategy, aiming to ramp up chip production in the US—especially with a recent 10% government stake in the mix.

Partnering with Apple could be huge, especially after NVIDIA and SoftBank made billion-dollar investments of their own.

But there's a catch: Apple has been building its own chips for years now and works closely with TSMC, so winning them over won't be easy for Intel.