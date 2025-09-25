Next Article
Intel's potential Apple investment talks spark interest, boost stock
Intel is reportedly chatting with Apple about a possible investment to help turn things around, according to Bloomberg.
The news already gave Intel's stock a 6.4% boost.
With rivals like NVIDIA and AMD gaining ground, Intel is hoping support from big tech players can give it an edge.
Intel's foundry strategy and the Apple challenge
Intel's pushing hard on its foundry strategy, aiming to ramp up chip production in the US—especially with a recent 10% government stake in the mix.
Partnering with Apple could be huge, especially after NVIDIA and SoftBank made billion-dollar investments of their own.
But there's a catch: Apple has been building its own chips for years now and works closely with TSMC, so winning them over won't be easy for Intel.