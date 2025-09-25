iPhones rule Cashify's refurbished sales, making up 63% share
Looking for a high-end phone without the premium price tag?
Turns out, most buyers in India are picking refurbished iPhones—these make up over 60% of the demand, according to Cashify's data.
Even with tighter budgets, people still aspire to own Apple devices.
OnePlus, Xiaomi are distant competitors
From January to June 2025, Apple grabbed a massive 63% share of refurbished phone sales on Cashify.
The iPhone 12 is the top pick, but newer models like the iPhone 14 Pro and 13 Pro Max are also super popular.
OnePlus and Xiaomi trail behind with just about 10% each.
Cashify aims to expand into refurbished laptops
Cashify isn't stopping at phones—they're planning to expand into refurbished laptops too, especially for students and businesses.
With most second-hand sales still happening informally in India, they want to make buying used tech safer and more reliable for everyone.