Electrolyser firms seek deadline extension for green hydrogen production

L&T, Reliance in same boat

Other big names—like L&T Electrolysers and Reliance Electrolyser Manufacturing—are in the same boat and have asked for more time beyond the original August 2026 deadline set when the scheme launched in January 2024.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) hasn't agreed to extend it so far.

Meanwhile, both MNRE and SECI are reviewing how ready manufacturers actually are, with many expecting demand to finally pick up around 2027 as new projects get rolling.