Electrolyser firms seek deadline extension for green hydrogen production
Several Indian electrolyser companies are thinking about pushing their project timelines to 2027 because demand for green hydrogen equipment just isn't picking up yet.
This affects eight firms that joined the first production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.
Even though India hopes to make five million tons of green hydrogen a year by 2030, slow government tenders and lack of demand are making companies like John Cockerill Greenko Hydrogen align their readiness with expected demand.
L&T, Reliance in same boat
Other big names—like L&T Electrolysers and Reliance Electrolyser Manufacturing—are in the same boat and have asked for more time beyond the original August 2026 deadline set when the scheme launched in January 2024.
The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) hasn't agreed to extend it so far.
Meanwhile, both MNRE and SECI are reviewing how ready manufacturers actually are, with many expecting demand to finally pick up around 2027 as new projects get rolling.