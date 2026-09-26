Deon Energy files SEBI IPO draft, plans 95.80cr 30MW plant

Deon Energy, a young Ahmedabad-based solar company, just filed draft papers with SEBI to raise funds via an IPO.

They're planning to use ₹95.80 crore from the fresh issue proceeds to build a 30-MW solar plant in Gujarat, pretty big news for clean energy fans.

The IPO includes both new shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 20 lakh shares by promoters.