Dextr AI raises $6.7 million seed from Elevation Capital, targets India
Business
Dextr AI, a startup building smart voice assistants and guest management tools for hotels, just raised $6.7 million in a seed round led by Elevation Capital, with participation from Foundation Capital.
The fresh funds will help them expand beyond the US and Europe: think India and other big hospitality markets.
Dextr AI used by major chains
Dextr's AI platform is already used by big names like Hilton, Wyndham, Best Western, and IHG.
It handles more than 1 million interactions every month (yep, lots of phone bookings!), making life easier for both guests and staff.
With this new investment, Dextr aims to bring its tech to even more hotels worldwide.