DGCA issues record 1,600+ commercial pilot licenses in 2024
What's the story
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a record-breaking number of Commercial Pilot Licenses (CPLs) in 2024. A total of 1,628 CPLs were issued, markng the highest ever in Indian civil aviation history. The Ministry of Civil Aviation revealed this information in a recent release. The number of CPLs issued has more than doubled over the past eight years.
Growth trend
CPL issuance has increased over the years
The growth in CPL issuance is evident when we look at the numbers from previous years. In 2018, a total of 640 CPLs were issued. This number rose to 744 in 2019 but dropped to 578 in 2020. However, it picked up again with 862 licenses issued in 2021 and a significant jump to 1,165 in 2022. The upward trend continued with an impressive tally of 1,622 licenses issued in 2023.
Regulatory measures
DGCA's role in regulating fare levels
The civil aviation ministry also highlighted the DGCA's efforts to regulate fare levels through real-time data monitoring and active coordination with airlines and online travel platforms. During the IndiGo operational crisis in December, regulatory powers were invoked to ensure fair fares across all affected routes. An official directive was issued mandating strict adherence to fare caps, which are still in force until full stabilization of the situation.