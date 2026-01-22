DGCA issues record 1,600+ commercial pilot licenses in 2024

Growth trend

CPL issuance has increased over the years

The growth in CPL issuance is evident when we look at the numbers from previous years. In 2018, a total of 640 CPLs were issued. This number rose to 744 in 2019 but dropped to 578 in 2020. However, it picked up again with 862 licenses issued in 2021 and a significant jump to 1,165 in 2022. The upward trend continued with an impressive tally of 1,622 licenses issued in 2023.