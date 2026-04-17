SpiceJet-Akasa Air collision: Indian aviation regulator probes incident, crews grounded

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an investigation into a collision between an Akasa Air and a SpiceJet aircraft at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon, damaging both planes and leaving them grounded for inspection. An ATC officer and the pilots of the SpiceJet plane have been de-rostered pending further inquiry.

Incident specifics Details of the incident The DGCA's preliminary investigation revealed that the Akasa Air aircraft was stationary on the taxiway, preparing for takeoff. Meanwhile, the SpiceJet plane was taxiing toward its parking stand when they collided at around 2:15pm at Terminal 1 of Delhi airport. The Akasa Air plane was scheduled to operate flight QP 1406 from Delhi to Hyderabad while the SpiceJet aircraft had arrived from Leh after operating flight SG 124.

Damage assessment Both aircraft damaged, grounded The DGCA confirmed that the winglet of SpiceJet's Boeing 737-700 aircraft, VT-SLB, which was taxiing in its designated parking bay after operating flight SG 124 (Leh-Delhi), struck the Horizontal Tail Surface (HTS) of Akasa Boeing 737. The latter was positioned on the apron after pushback for operating a flight on sector Delhi-Hyderabad. Both aircraft were damaged due to the impact and are currently grounded at Delhi airport.

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