MS Dhoni backs AI storytelling platform Kuku

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has invested in Kuku, a mobile-first artificial intelligence (AI) -driven storytelling platform. The company announced the news on March 30 but did not disclose any financial details. Along with his investment, Dhoni will also serve as the brand ambassador for Kuku TV, one of the company's microdrama apps.

Company overview Kuku offers apps for microdrama, audio, and edutainment Founded in 2018 by Lal Chand Bisu, Vikas Goyal, and Vinod Kumar Meena, Kuku offers a variety of storytelling apps. These include Kuku TV for microdramas, Kuku FM for audio storytelling, and Guru for edutainment. The company recently ventured into theatrical releases with its first Hindi feature film Indian Institute of Zombies.

Market growth Dhoni aligns with small town founders Dhoni said he strongly connects with Kuku's founders, who hail from small towns like him. He believes in their vision of building an AI-driven storytelling platform from Bharat, for Bharat, and the world. India's micro-drama market crossed $300 million in 2025 and is projected to reach $1.5 billion by the end of 2026, according to interactive media and gaming venture capital firm Lumikai.

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Expansion details Kuku claims over 350 million installs Kuku claims to have grown to over 350 million installs across its apps. The platform features a catalog of over 20,000 titles in more than seven languages and multiple genres, with many shows getting over 100 million views. In October 2025, the Bengaluru-based start-up raised $85 million in funding led by Granite Asia, a multi-asset investment platform previously known as GGV Capital.

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