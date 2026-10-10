Diet Coke cans have become costlier in India
What's the story
Some Coca-Cola bottlers and retailers in India have increased the price of Diet Coke by a whopping 40%. The 330ml can now costs ₹70, up from its earlier price of ₹50. The hike is due to rising demand for the sugar-free beverage, which has doubled in a year. Despite this increase, cans produced at Coca-Cola's own plants still carry an MRP of ₹50.
Cost factors
Price hike due to supply issues of aluminum cans
The price hike has been attributed to a supply crunch of aluminum cans, triggered by the West Asia war earlier this year.
An independent Coca-Cola bottler confirmed the price increase, saying, "The increase in prices of aluminum cans is unsustainable."
In July, India's top-selling sugar-free drink introduced larger 330ml cans at ₹50 instead of the previous 300ml size that cost ₹40.
Company response
Coca-Cola's stance on pricing
A Coca-Cola spokesperson said, "In line with Indian regulations, our recommendation to all trade partners is to charge the MRP printed on the pack."
The spokesperson also noted that Diet Coke is available at different price points across markets to cater to diverse consumer needs and occasions.
However, the company has no control over pricing decisions made by independent bottlers and retailers.
Market impact
Quick commerce platforms still sell cans at ₹50
The decision to hike prices is directly linked to the demand for the zero-calorie drink, which has doubled over the last year.
On quick commerce platforms like Blinkit and Zepto, 330ml cans of Diet Coke are still selling at ₹50.
However, consumers across cities have been widely reporting on social media platforms such as Instagram and X that they're being charged ₹70 for these cans at offline stores and supermarkets.