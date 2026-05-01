Digital content and multimedia jobs to grow 13% by 2032
Good news if you are eyeing a media career: jobs in digital content creation and multimedia production are expected to jump by 13% by 2032, thanks to the digital shift.
There is growing demand for storytellers who also get tech and data. Imed Bouchrika, Ph.D. (Research.com), points out that digital content roles are booming, and US labor statistics back this up with a projected 15% rise in digital content creation as more media platforms pop up.
Investigative reporting salaries rise over 8%
The journalism world is changing fast: think more podcasts, live streams, and social media gigs. Digital content specialists and multimedia creators are now essential.
Even traditional areas like investigative reporting are getting a boost, with salaries rising over 8%.
If you are ready to learn new skills and embrace tech, there is plenty of opportunity ahead in this field.