Digital content and multimedia jobs to grow 13% by 2032 Business May 01, 2026

Good news if you are eyeing a media career: jobs in digital content creation and multimedia production are expected to jump by 13% by 2032, thanks to the digital shift.

There is growing demand for storytellers who also get tech and data. Imed Bouchrika, Ph.D. (Research.com), points out that digital content roles are booming, and US labor statistics back this up with a projected 15% rise in digital content creation as more media platforms pop up.