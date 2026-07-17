DIIs add over ₹9,800cr to Indian stocks this week
Business
This week, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have been on a steady buying streak, adding over ₹9,800 crore to the market between July 13 and July 17.
Their purchases outpaced sales, showing strong confidence in Indian stocks.
FIIs net sell ₹9,119.76cr, benchmarks rally
Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) kept selling, with net outflows totaling ₹9,119.76 crore for the week.
Despite FIIs pulling back, benchmark indexes surged: Sensex jumped by 965 points and Nifty climbed 262 points on Friday, thanks mostly to banking stocks leading the rally.
Midcap stocks didn't fare as well and stayed under pressure.