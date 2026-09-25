DIIs buy ₹16,398.15cr as FIIs withdraw ₹11,490.03cr from Indian equities

The Nifty index dropped for the seventh week in a row, down 1% this time and nearly 6% over seven weeks.

Sensex slipped 0.6%, while Nifty Bank and Midcap both lost around 2%.

IT stocks took the biggest hit with a 2% fall, but FMCG managed to gain 1%.

Out of all Nifty stocks, 33 ended in the red and 15 stocks fell 2% or more, showing just how broad the slump was.