DIIs buy ₹16,398.15cr as FIIs withdraw ₹11,490.03cr from Indian equities
Business
Last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pulled out ₹11,490.03 crore from Indian equities, selling on most days except one.
Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of ₹16,398.15 crore worth of shares during the same period.
Nifty index down for 7th week
The Nifty index dropped for the seventh week in a row, down 1% this time and nearly 6% over seven weeks.
Sensex slipped 0.6%, while Nifty Bank and Midcap both lost around 2%.
IT stocks took the biggest hit with a 2% fall, but FMCG managed to gain 1%.
Out of all Nifty stocks, 33 ended in the red and 15 stocks fell 2% or more, showing just how broad the slump was.