Direct tax collections for FY25 cross ₹11.89 lakh crore Business Oct 13, 2025

India's net direct tax collections hit ₹11.89 lakh crore so far this fiscal, up 6.33% from last year, according to the Income Tax Department.

The big drivers? Higher corporate taxes and fewer refunds going out.

Gross collections also nudged up to ₹13.92 lakh crore compared to ₹13.60 lakh crore last year.