Elon Musk's Boring Company has racked up 800 environmental violations
Elon Musk's Boring Company racked up nearly 800 environmental violations in Nevada in the last two years while digging Tesla-powered tunnels beneath Las Vegas.
Problems included unauthorized digging, dumping untreated water onto city streets, construction debris spills, and not following sediment rules.
Settlement meant to fix earlier problems
Despite a 2022 settlement meant to fix earlier problems, about 100 violations happened afterward.
Regulators also say the company skipped hundreds of required site inspections and didn't hire an independent environmental manager as promised.
In September 2025, officials proposed a $242,800 fine—much less than the possible $3 million.
The Boring Company is disputing the charges and holding off on payment for now, while regulators warn they could halt tunnel work if things don't improve.