Elon Musk's Boring Company has racked up 800 environmental violations

Settlement meant to fix earlier problems

Despite a 2022 settlement meant to fix earlier problems, about 100 violations happened afterward.

Regulators also say the company skipped hundreds of required site inspections and didn't hire an independent environmental manager as promised.

In September 2025, officials proposed a $242,800 fine—much less than the possible $3 million.

The Boring Company is disputing the charges and holding off on payment for now, while regulators warn they could halt tunnel work if things don't improve.