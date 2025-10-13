RBI's big push for rupee in international trade
On October 13, 2025, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that Indian banks can now lend rupees to people and banks in Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.
It's all about making trade smoother and putting the rupee front-and-center in regional deals.
Exporters get more time to bring back unused export money
Exporters just got more breathing room—now they have three months (instead of one) to bring back unused export money from foreign currency accounts at India's International Financial Services Centres.
Plus, RBI will soon introduce reference rates for major partner currencies, so banks can offer more direct currency pairs against the rupee and cut down on extra conversion fees.
Special Rupee Vostro Account holders can now invest in corporate bonds
Special Rupee Vostro Account holders aren't limited to government securities anymore—they can now invest in corporate bonds and commercial papers too.
This move is set to deepen India's forex market and boost the rupee's global role.