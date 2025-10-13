FMCG firms expect mid-single-digit revenue growth in Q2 FY2026

Godrej Consumer's home care products did well, but overall profits dipped due to weaker sales in personal care like soaps. Marico kept up strong sales volumes despite inflation and trade hiccups—its Saffola Oils didn't sell more units but still brought in more money. Both companies faced higher costs but stuck with brand investments, so profit gains were modest.

Better monsoon and upcoming festive season may boost sales

GST changes now mean simpler tax rates (just 5% and 18%), which has helped about a third of FMCG products get cheaper since late September.

With prices easing, better monsoon rains, and festive season coming up, companies are hopeful for stronger sales and profits in the rest of the year.