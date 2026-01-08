Discord could go public as early as March

Discord, the popular chat and community platform, is reportedly gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO) in March. The company has filed confidential paperwork with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) , according to Bloomberg. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase have been appointed as underwriters for the potential listing. If all goes well, we might get a glimpse of Discord's financials next month.

Market analysis IPO journey and market conditions Discord was said to be in early-stage talks about an IPO back in March 2025. However, the US government's budget cuts and federal shutdown scared off potential IPOs. Now, if the current stock market rally continues, it could encourage late-stage start-ups like Discord to go public. This would make Discord's IPO one of the biggest events of the year.

Growth trajectory Discord's user base and valuation Discord, which started as a platform for gamers, now boasts over 200 million monthly active users. The company was last valued at $14.7 billion in a 2021 funding round where it raised $500 million. Despite receiving a $10 billion acquisition offer from Microsoft in 2021, Discord chose to remain independent and continue its growth journey.

Industry trend IPO amid rising tech listings Discord's potential IPO comes as a wave of venture capital-backed tech companies prepare for their own listings. Last year, tech IPOs on US exchanges raised $15.6 billion, more than double the amount in 2024. Other companies considering an IPO include AI-enabled fleet management software firm Motive Technologies and Asia-based travel app maker Klook Technology.