Discord could go public as early as March
What's the story
Discord, the popular chat and community platform, is reportedly gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO) in March. The company has filed confidential paperwork with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to Bloomberg. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase have been appointed as underwriters for the potential listing. If all goes well, we might get a glimpse of Discord's financials next month.
Market analysis
IPO journey and market conditions
Discord was said to be in early-stage talks about an IPO back in March 2025. However, the US government's budget cuts and federal shutdown scared off potential IPOs. Now, if the current stock market rally continues, it could encourage late-stage start-ups like Discord to go public. This would make Discord's IPO one of the biggest events of the year.
Growth trajectory
Discord's user base and valuation
Discord, which started as a platform for gamers, now boasts over 200 million monthly active users. The company was last valued at $14.7 billion in a 2021 funding round where it raised $500 million. Despite receiving a $10 billion acquisition offer from Microsoft in 2021, Discord chose to remain independent and continue its growth journey.
Industry trend
IPO amid rising tech listings
Discord's potential IPO comes as a wave of venture capital-backed tech companies prepare for their own listings. Last year, tech IPOs on US exchanges raised $15.6 billion, more than double the amount in 2024. Other companies considering an IPO include AI-enabled fleet management software firm Motive Technologies and Asia-based travel app maker Klook Technology.
Company evolution
Discord's features and leadership changes
Founded in 2015, Discord offers voice, video, and text chatting capabilities. Its basic platform is free to use while a paid subscription product called Nitro allows enhanced streaming and customization. Humam Sakhnini, former Vice Chairman of game company Activision Blizzard, joined Discord as CEO in April 2025. He took over from co-founder Jason Citron who still serves on the board.