Disney begins layoffs, plans to cut 1,000 jobs

Restructuring plan

Email sent to employees by Josh D'Amaro

Josh D'Amaro, Disney's new CEO, revealed the impending job cuts in an email to employees on Tuesday. "Given the fast-moving ⁠pace of ‌our industries, this requires us to constantly assess how to foster a more agile and technologically-enabled workforce ⁠to meet tomorrow's needs," D'Amaro wrote in an email. "As a result, we will be eliminating roles in some parts of the company."