Next Article
Divis Laboratories's shares fall to ₹6,051: Check 3-month performance
Business
Divis Laboratories's shares have been on a steady decline, closing at ₹6,051 on September 25, 2025—down 1.11% from the day before.
Over the past month, the stock dropped by 2.72%, and it's down nearly 9% in three months as market challenges continue to weigh it down.
Market cap and other key details
On the same day, Divis Labs had a market cap of ₹1.588 lakh crore and traded 253,046 shares.
The price-to-earnings ratio sits at 68.89 with earnings per share at 86.87—numbers worth watching if you're tracking how the company weathers this bumpy patch.