Divis Laboratories's shares fall to ₹6,051: Check 3-month performance Business Sep 25, 2025

Divis Laboratories's shares have been on a steady decline, closing at ₹6,051 on September 25, 2025—down 1.11% from the day before.

Over the past month, the stock dropped by 2.72%, and it's down nearly 9% in three months as market challenges continue to weigh it down.