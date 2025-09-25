UltraTech Cement's stock cools off, but it's not all bad Business Sep 25, 2025

UltraTech Cement's stock cooled off in September 2025, slipping from its recent high to ₹12,214 on September 25.

Even with this dip, the company is still up 5.48% for the quarter—suggesting that this may be more about routine market moves than anything wrong with the business itself.