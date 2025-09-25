UltraTech Cement's stock cools off, but it's not all bad
UltraTech Cement's stock cooled off in September 2025, slipping from its recent high to ₹12,214 on September 25.
Even with this dip, the company is still up 5.48% for the quarter—suggesting that this may be more about routine market moves than anything wrong with the business itself.
Heavy trading and solid earnings
If you're watching stocks or thinking about investing, UltraTech's recent slide (down nearly 4% this week and about 3% over the month) stands out.
On Wednesday, shares closed at ₹12,401 with heavy trading—over 400K shares swapped hands.
The company remains a heavyweight too, boasting a market cap close to ₹3.6 lakh crore and solid earnings.
Valuation and price correction
UltraTech is valued at just over five times its book value.
The latest decline follows months of steady growth, so most signs suggest a normal price correction rather than any red flags about how the company's actually doing.