DOJ seizes millions from Tether amid alleged Capstone fraud probe

Tether and Bitfinex, a cryptocurrency exchange owned by Tether's parent company, iFinex, say they had no idea about Capstone's illegal moves, clarifying they were simply customers of EQIBank, through which their money flowed.

The story also points out how tough it still is for crypto companies to work with regular banks.

Tether even failed to open an account with Singapore's DBS, showing there are still big trust issues in the world of digital money.