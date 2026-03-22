Domestic flight fares to be free of caps from tomorrow

Airlines had been pushing for this move, saying they were losing money because of expensive fuel and having to fly longer routes or reroute because of the West Asia conflict (including Iran) and Pakistani airspace restrictions. After a meeting with major carriers and officials around March 20, the government decided it was time to lift restrictions.

Authorities will continue to monitor fares closely

Previously, there were strict maximums (like ₹7,500 for short trips and up to ₹18,000 for longer ones).

With those gone, fares might go up or down depending on demand—so keep an eye out when booking.

Authorities will continue to monitor fares closely; the ministry has asked the DGCA to track prices and has reserved the right to reimpose fare controls if there are sharp or unjustified fare surges during peak demand or disruptions.