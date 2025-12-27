Trump administration sued over offshore wind project pause

Dominion Energy, a leading offshore wind developer and utility provider for Virginia 's data center hub, has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration . The legal action comes after the government decided to suspend federal leases for large-scale offshore wind projects. The decision has halted five such farms already under construction, including Dominion's Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project.

Legal challenge Dominion's lawsuit challenges legality of work stoppage Dominion's lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, contends that the stop work order issued by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) on Monday is illegal and "arbitrary and capricious." The company argues that this action violates constitutional principles limiting executive branch actions. Dominion seeks a federal court's intervention to prevent BOEM from enforcing this order.

Energy concerns Lawsuit highlights impact on US energy demand The lawsuit also highlights how the sudden withdrawal of regulatory approvals by government officials could jeopardize developers' ability to build large infrastructure projects. These projects are key to meeting rising energy demand in the US. "Virginia needs every electron we can get as our demand for electricity doubles," Dominion said in a December 22 press release. The company stressed that these electrons would power data centers critical to winning the AI race.

Economic impact Rising energy demand and project costs The surge in new data centers for AI, coupled with rising energy demand from manufacturing and electrification of homes and vehicles, has put pressure on already strained power grids. This has led to increased electricity costs becoming a significant issue in Virginia elections and in communities near data center projects across the US. Dominion warns that delaying construction on the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind farm would hike project costs borne by customers.

Defense Secretary of Interior defends offshore wind lease pause Doug Burgum, Secretary of the Interior and a defendant in the lawsuit, defended the 90-day pause on offshore wind leases. He said it would give his agency time to address national security risks identified in classified reports. The US Department of Interior also flagged concerns about turbines interfering with radar systems. However, national security expert Kirk Lippold questioned this reasoning as nothing has changed in the threat environment that would warrant halting any offshore wind programs.