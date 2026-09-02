Domino's offers free pizza for uploaded rival receipts at IsTheDominoWorthy.com
Domino's is shaking things up with its "Is the Domino Worthy?" promo.
If you buy a specific qualifying item from fast-food rivals like McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A, or Chipotle and upload your receipt to IsTheDominoWorthy.com, you score a free Domino's pizza.
The offer kicked off August 31 and is first-come-first-served; up to $1 million in pizzas are up for grabs.
Domino's logo-shaped Detroit-style personal pizza
This deal spotlights Domino's latest creation: a Detroit-style personal pizza with buttery pan dough, crispy Parmesan crust, two layers of cheese, your choice of sauce, and up to three toppings.
It's shaped like the Domino logo and cut into two slices, perfect for solo eating.
Domino's says, "When everyone wants something different, traditional pizza falls short," so this one's made just for you (no sharing required).