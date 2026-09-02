Domino's offers free pizza for uploaded rival receipts at IsTheDominoWorthy.com

Domino's is shaking things up with its "Is the Domino Worthy?" promo.

If you buy a specific qualifying item from fast-food rivals like McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A, or Chipotle and upload your receipt to IsTheDominoWorthy.com, you score a free Domino's pizza.

The offer kicked off August 31 and is first-come-first-served; up to $1 million in pizzas are up for grabs.