Donald Trump imposes new tariffs on US imports
Business
After the US Supreme Court struck down his earlier tariffs, Donald Trump has rolled out a fresh 10% tariff on all imports starting February 24.
The move comes under a different law.
India closely monitoring developments
India is now closely watching how these new tariffs might hit its exports and future trade with the US.
With both countries already having a bumpy trade relationship, India's Commerce Ministry is studying the developments carefully.