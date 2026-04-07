Why Vodafone Idea's AGR dues reassessment deadline has been extended

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has extended the deadline for reassessing Vodafone Idea 's Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues by three months, to June 30. The extension comes as field officials continue to face challenges in completing the process. The Supreme Court had earlier permitted the government to recalculate the telco's AGR liabilities for FY07-FY19 period, paving the way for this move.

Reassessment hurdles AGR reassessment process approved in January The AGR reassessment process was approved by the cabinet in January, with a committee tasked to finalize it by March 31. While the review of license fees has been completed, the recalculation of spectrum usage charges is still ongoing. Sources said to PTI that operational issues due to documentation gaps have slowed down progress in several telecom circles where Vodafone Idea hasn't provided legacy records for validation.

Stake details Government holds nearly 49% of Vodafone Idea The government owns nearly 49% of Vodafone Idea after converting around ₹53,083 crore of dues into equity in February 2023 and April 2025. The reassessment stems from Supreme Court rulings in October and November, allowing a fresh calculation of AGR dues. On December 31, the cabinet approved relief measures including freezing the company's ₹87,695 crore AGR liability as of December-end.

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