Fresh trouble for Vi: DoT issues ₹26.8cr penalty notice
What's the story
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has slapped a penalty notice on Vodafone Idea for ₹26.83 crore. The action comes over an alleged failure to meet minimum rollout obligations after the 2022 spectrum auction. Vodafone Idea confirmed the receipt of the notice in a BSE filing, adding that it is currently reviewing the document and assessing its next steps in this matter.
Notice specifics
Violation of network rollout requirements
The penalty notice from the DoT pertains to "liquidated damages amounting to ₹26.83 crore for alleged default in compliance of minimum rollout obligations in respect of spectrum allocated under Spectrum Auction conducted in 2022."
This violation relates to network rollout requirements outlined under the Notice Inviting Applications 2022 (the bid document), which must be followed after spectrum allocation.
Information
No impact on operations, says Vodafone Idea
Despite the penalty notice, Vodafone Idea has assured that there is no financial or other impact on its operations. The company said it is reviewing the notice and evaluating its next steps in this matter.