Dove Soft to launch IPO September 30 seeking 73.26 cr
Business
Dove Soft, a company behind cloud-based messaging tools like SMS and WhatsApp services for businesses, is launching its IPO on September 30.
You can invest until October 5, with shares priced between ₹104 and ₹111 each.
The company hopes to raise about ₹73.26 crore through this public issue via a fresh issue of 53.28 lakh shares and an offer for sale of 12.72 lakh shares.
Dove Soft expected on BSE SME
Shares are expected to list on the BSE SME platform by October 8.
Dove Soft, founded in 2011, mainly helps brands connect with their customers digitally.