Dove Soft to launch IPO September 30 seeking 73.26 cr

Dove Soft, a company behind cloud-based messaging tools like SMS and WhatsApp services for businesses, is launching its IPO on September 30.

You can invest until October 5, with shares priced between ₹104 and ₹111 each.

The company hopes to raise about ₹73.26 crore through this public issue via a fresh issue of 53.28 lakh shares and an offer for sale of 12.72 lakh shares.