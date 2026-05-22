Dozens of states ask federal judge to split Live Nation-Ticketmaster Business May 22, 2026

Big news for concert fans: Over 30 states are asking a federal judge to split up Live Nation-Ticketmaster after a jury ruled the company was an illegal monopoly.

They're calling for the ticketing giant to sell off some venues and limit its ability to condition access to its remaining amphitheaters on the use of its promotions services, hoping this could make buying tickets fairer and less expensive.