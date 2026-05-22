Dozens of states ask federal judge to split Live Nation-Ticketmaster
Big news for concert fans: Over 30 states are asking a federal judge to split up Live Nation-Ticketmaster after a jury ruled the company was an illegal monopoly.
They're calling for the ticketing giant to sell off some venues and limit its ability to condition access to its remaining amphitheaters on the use of its promotions services, hoping this could make buying tickets fairer and less expensive.
States demand refunds and platform bans
The states aren't stopping at venue sales. They're pushing for bans on retaliation, making sure concerts can't be tied to specific ticket platforms, and even asking for refunds on those frustrating extra fees.
This goes beyond what the Department of Justice had settled for earlier, showing just how serious states are about changing the way ticketing works.
Live Nation will fight verdict
Live Nation says it will fight the verdict, but hasn't commented on these new demands yet.
This case is part of the remedies fight over Live Nation-Ticketmaster, so keep an eye out; things could change in how we get our tickets soon.