DPIIT plans BHASKAR upgrade into National Startup Master Data framework

BHASKAR will merge government startup platforms

The new BHASKAR will merge platforms like Startup India, MAARG mentorship network, MeitY Startup Hub, and Atal Innovation Mission into one digital space.

This means startups can connect with investors and mentors more easily and track their journey from idea to exit in one place.

DPIIT says this five-year revamp will make data sharing smoother and boost collaboration across ministries, hopefully making life simpler for anyone building something new in India.