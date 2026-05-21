DPIIT plans BHASKAR upgrade into National Startup Master Data framework
DPIIT is planning a major upgrade for BHASKAR, aiming to transform it from just a startup directory into the "National Startup Master Data" framework.
The idea is to bring all things startups (records, government schemes, mentorship options, and investor access) together on one easy-to-use platform instead of scattered across different ministries.
BHASKAR will merge government startup platforms
The new BHASKAR will merge platforms like Startup India, MAARG mentorship network, MeitY Startup Hub, and Atal Innovation Mission into one digital space.
This means startups can connect with investors and mentors more easily and track their journey from idea to exit in one place.
DPIIT says this five-year revamp will make data sharing smoother and boost collaboration across ministries, hopefully making life simpler for anyone building something new in India.