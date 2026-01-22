Ozempic at half-price in India? Dr Reddy's generic coming soon

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is gearing up to launch a generic version of Ozempic in India from March. The move comes as Novo Nordisk's patent for the weight-loss and diabetes drug expires, making Dr Reddy's one of the first companies to enter this lucrative market. The Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical giant plans to sell the generic Ozempic at "competitive pricing," said M.V. Ramana, CEO of Branded Markets at Dr. Reddy's.

Production plans Dr. Reddy's to manufacture active ingredient for generic Ozempic Dr. Reddy's Laboratories plans to manufacture 12 million pens in the first year of sales, CEO Erez Israeli said. The company will also be manufacturing the active ingredient in the drug and collaborating with other Indian companies to market it. This is part of a larger strategy that includes key markets such as Turkey, Brazil, and Canada.

Pricing strategy Generic semaglutide could be priced at ₹3,600 by 2026 According to Nomura analyst Saion Mukherjee, generic semaglutide—the active ingredient of Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Wegovy—could be priced as low as $40 (₹3,600) in 2026. This is less than half the current price of Ozempic in India. The final pricing of the drug will depend on how other manufacturers price their products.

