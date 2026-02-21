Dr. Reddy's biosimilar to arthritis drug Orencia hits FDA review

Potential market for DRL_AB

Orencia rakes in nearly $2.8 billion in US sales every year, but there are no patents listed for Orencia in the FDA's Purple Book and there are no pending patent disputes—which could reduce patent-related obstacles for Dr Reddy's.

If all goes well, DRL_AB could be the first abatacept biosimilar available in both the US and Europe, offering new options for people with rheumatoid arthritis and related conditions.