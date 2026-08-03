SHANTI Act: Draft rules for nuclear energy expansion under review
What's the story
India is gearing up to expand its nuclear energy capacity with the SHANTI Act, 2025 (Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Act). The first draft of the rules and regulations under this landmark legislation has been prepared and is currently being discussed with key stakeholder ministries and departments, according to The Economic Times. The government is also seeking industry inputs on the proposed framework under the SHANTI Act.
Goal
SHANTI Act's significance for India's nuclear power ambition
The SHANTI Act is crucial to India's ambition of achieving a nuclear power capacity of 100GW by 2047.
The act marks a major shift in India's nuclear energy policy, consolidating regulation, enforcement, civil liability, and dispute resolution into one law.
It also opens the sector to private players and foreign entities.
However, its implementation depends on the government notifying the relevant rules and regulations.
Discussions
Ongoing discussions to finalize rules and regulations
Extensive discussions are ongoing to ensure all relevant aspects are clearly defined in the rules and regulations.
The aim is to ensure full alignment with the SHANTI Act, 2025, and avoid any scope for contradictions or alternate interpretations in future.
There are no "sticky points" or misgivings from any stakeholder or department delaying these rules and regulations.
Regulations
Key provisions of the SHANTI Act, 2025
The SHANTI Act, 2025, details the responsibilities of the government in framing rules for implementing its provisions.
It covers 26 areas such as measures for the security of radioactive substances, application and licensing procedures, terms and conditions for granting licenses, and insurance policies.
The act also lays down procedures to be followed by a search-cum-selection committee while recommending chairperson and members of the board.
Scrutiny
Parliamentary scrutiny mandated for framing of rules under SHANTI Act
Every rule and regulation framed under the SHANTI Act will have to be laid before both Houses of Parliament.
This is mandated by Section 86 of the act, which requires considerable scrutiny at the drafting stage itself.
The move ensures transparency and accountability in the implementation of this landmark legislation aimed at transforming India's nuclear energy landscape.