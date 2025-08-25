Dream11 halts all real-money gaming after new gaming law

Dream Sports is shifting focus to free-to-play social games

This is a big deal because over 95% of Dream Sports's revenue came from real-money contests in FY23 (₹6,384 crore).

The company is now shifting focus to free-to-play social games and continuing ventures like FanCode.

Layoffs are expected, according to industry sources, and Dream11 has already ended its Team India jersey sponsorship.

The entire fantasy sports industry is facing major disruption as the rules reshape how people play—and work—in this space.