Dream11 halts all real-money gaming after new gaming law
Dream Sports, the company behind Dream11, has stopped all real-money gaming in India to comply with the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2024.
The law bans online games involving money and brings tough penalties—up to three years in jail or ₹1 crore in fines.
Dream Sports is shifting focus to free-to-play social games
This is a big deal because over 95% of Dream Sports's revenue came from real-money contests in FY23 (₹6,384 crore).
The company is now shifting focus to free-to-play social games and continuing ventures like FanCode.
Layoffs are expected, according to industry sources, and Dream11 has already ended its Team India jersey sponsorship.
The entire fantasy sports industry is facing major disruption as the rules reshape how people play—and work—in this space.