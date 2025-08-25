VinFast partners SBI to offer on-spot financing for EVs
VinFast Auto India is partnering with State Bank of India (SBI) to offer flexible, affordable financing for its entire range of electric vehicles.
With perks like competitive interest rates and up to 100% on-road funding, getting into a VinFast EV just got a lot simpler.
SBI staff will be available at VinFast showrooms
SBI staff will be right at VinFast showrooms, ready to help you get your loan sorted on the spot.
Thanks to SBI's massive network of nearly 23,000 branches across the country, this move aims to bring VinFast's premium EVs within reach for buyers everywhere—from big cities to smaller towns.
VinFast's Tamil Nadu plant and India's growing EV ecosystem
This partnership isn't just about selling cars—it fits into SBI's goal of building a 7.5% green portfolio by 2030 and aligns with VinFast's new assembly plant in Tamil Nadu.
The bigger picture? Making electric vehicles more accessible as India's EV scene keeps growing fast.