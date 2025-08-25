AI could transform half of Indian banking jobs: Report

A fresh report from Boston Consulting Group reveals that artificial intelligence (AI) could reshape 35-50% of jobs in Indian banks, according to Ruchin Goyal, senior partner at BCG. This push for AI comes as banks face just a 1% productivity gain, even though IT spending has jumped five times over the past decade.

Tiny productivity gain from IT spend Despite pouring money into tech—IT expenses are set to keep growing fast—Indian banks have only managed a tiny 1% boost in productivity.

Ruchin Goyal, senior partner at BCG, points out that AI might be the key to breaking the sticky cost structures and making banking more efficient.

IT costs still lower than global average Even with all this investment, Indian banks' IT costs are still lower than what's typical worldwide.

That gap is driving even more upgrades. But progress is slow, underlining why smarter tech like AI is needed.