Driver dies in crash of Xiaomi's SU7 electric sedan
Business
A Xiaomi SU7 electric sedan crashed at high speed on Chengdu's Tianfu Avenue in October 2025, bursting into flames.
The 31-year-old driver, Deng, died at the scene. Police say he may have been driving under the influence of alcohol.
Despite bystanders trying to break in and help, they couldn't reach him before the fire spread.
Xiaomi's stock dropped nearly 9% after the incident
The crash has put a spotlight on electric cars' retractable door handles—many found them hard to open during emergencies.
This isn't the first fatal SU7 accident this year, raising fresh questions about EV safety features.
