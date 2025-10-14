Driver dies in crash of Xiaomi's SU7 electric sedan Business Oct 14, 2025

A Xiaomi SU7 electric sedan crashed at high speed on Chengdu's Tianfu Avenue in October 2025, bursting into flames.

The 31-year-old driver, Deng, died at the scene. Police say he may have been driving under the influence of alcohol.

Despite bystanders trying to break in and help, they couldn't reach him before the fire spread.