DTTM Operations files 'Trump TV' trademark after White House launch
Business
Donald Trump's company just filed to trademark Trump TV, a trademark for the Trump TV brand covering political news and commentary.
This comes right after the White House launched its own Trump TV channel, which plays a continuous stream of archived video of the president's speeches and events.
White House denies conflicts of interest
The trademark was filed September 24 by DTTM Operations.
The move follows recent attempts to limit press access at the White House, like trying (and failing) to ban CNN and others from the White House grounds.
Meanwhile, Trump's business empire keeps expanding into areas like social networking, raising questions about conflicts of interest (which the White House denies).