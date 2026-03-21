Dubai's real-estate market is in freefall thanks to Iran war

Sellers are now offering discounts of 12% to 15%

Sellers are now offering discounts of 12% to 15% on listings: think Burj Khalifa units dropping from $735,000 to $650,000, and an off-plan Palm Jumeirah flat being offered at around $2 million (about a 15% discount to its original price).

Median prices are down 3% year-over-year, and Emaar Properties' shares are down more than 26% since the conflict began.

Still, buyers aren't shying away: UFC fighter Francis Ngannou just snapped up a $25 million Palm Jumeirah unit.

As Emaar chairman Mohamed Alabbar puts it, nobody wants to budge on price, even with all the uncertainty.