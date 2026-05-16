Eastern US electricity prices surge 76% from AI data centers Business May 16, 2026

Electricity prices in the eastern US just jumped 76% over the past year, and it's mostly because of soaring energy use from AI data centers.

The average price per megawatt-hour climbed from $78 to $137, and the Monitoring Analytics report says we'll be stuck with these high costs until at least 2028 since the grid can't keep up.