easyJet says summer bookings down amid U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran
Business
easyJet's summer bookings are down compared to last year, with many people holding off on travel plans because of the ongoing U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran.
More folks are waiting till the last minute to book, but easyJet reassures everyone there's no fuel shortage and you can still "book with confidence."
easyJet posts £552m 1st-half pretax loss
Rising fuel prices have cost easyJet an extra £25 million in March 2026, leading to a bigger pretax loss of £552 million for the first half of the year.
The airline has responded by raising fares and cutting back on spending.
Still, CEO Kenton Jarvis says they've secured most of their summer fuel needs and all flights are set to go ahead as planned.