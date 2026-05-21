easyJet says summer bookings down amid U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran

easyJet posts £552m 1st-half pretax loss

Rising fuel prices have cost easyJet an extra £25 million in March 2026, leading to a bigger pretax loss of £552 million for the first half of the year.

The airline has responded by raising fares and cutting back on spending.

Still, CEO Kenton Jarvis says they've secured most of their summer fuel needs and all flights are set to go ahead as planned.