ECB clears Tata Motors's ₹40,000 cr bid for Iveco Group

Big news: Tata Motors just got the green light from the European Central Bank for Tata Motors's commercial-vehicle business' ₹40,000 crore (€3.8 billion) takeover offer for Iveco Group.

This isn't just about trucks. Tata's also picking up stakes in two French financial companies tied to Iveco.

The move is led by Tata Motors's commercial vehicle business, with TML CV Holdings BV as the entity making the offer.