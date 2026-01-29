Economic Survey 2025-26: India's workforce crosses 560 million mark

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented India's Economic Survey 2025-26 in Parliament. The document highlights the country's workforce, which has now crossed a whopping 560 million. It also emphasizes the resilience of the labor market and steady job creation across sectors. The survey is considered an important precursor to the Union Budget , setting out macroeconomic context and policy priorities amid global economic challenges.

Market stability India's labor market: A beacon of resilience The Economic Survey 2025-26 highlights India's labor market as a beacon of resilience, with key indicators such as rising labor force participation and declining unemployment rates. The survey credits recent employment gains to tax rationalization, deregulation, state-level labor reforms, and a continued focus on skill development. It also notes that demographic changes, technological advancements, and changing industry needs are reshaping the employment landscape with gig work emerging as a major source of income.

Policy impact Labour codes and skilling initiatives: A step toward quality employment The survey emphasizes the importance of implementing Labour Codes to bolster formal employment and enhance worker security, especially for women and gig workers. It also stresses on flexible vocational pathways from school level to address skill mismatches and promote job creation. Targeted skilling programs for women and youth in high-productivity sectors are seen as key to achieving inclusive outcomes and improving workforce quality.

