Economic Times adds ET Enterprise SaaS Product of the Year
Business
The Economic Times Product of the Year Awards just added a new category for 2026: ET Enterprise SaaS Product of the Year.
This award is all about celebrating B2B software that helps businesses solve real problems, like managing customers or boosting efficiency.
It's also a nod to India's growing shift from services to creating standout SaaS products.
Only company-submitted, business-used entries eligible
To win, products need to show they're actually making an impact for businesses: think CRM systems, billing tools, workflow apps, and more.
Judges are looking for proof that companies rely on these platforms for growth and smoother operations.
Only entries used by businesses and submitted by the company that builds the product or its official India entity are eligible.