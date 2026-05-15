Economic Times, Cashfree launch 1 of a kind startup awards

One of a Kind nominations open

If your startup incorporated on or after April 1, 2020, is digital-first, and earns up to ₹10 crore a year, you're in the running, so long as you're a Private Limited Company or LLP and should not be pre-revenue.

Industry architects, business leaders, and ecosystem experts will judge entries.

Winning could boost your credibility, help attract partners, and show off how your innovation is changing the game.

Nominations are open now!