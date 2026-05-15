Economic Times, Cashfree launch 1 of a kind startup awards
The Economic Times and Cashfree Payments just rolled out the One Of A Kind Startup Awards 2026 to spotlight Indian startups shaking things up with fresh ideas.
One highlight is the Category Creator segment, which celebrates digital-first startups that aren't just competing: they're building entirely new markets.
One of a Kind nominations open
If your startup incorporated on or after April 1, 2020, is digital-first, and earns up to ₹10 crore a year, you're in the running, so long as you're a Private Limited Company or LLP and should not be pre-revenue.
Industry architects, business leaders, and ecosystem experts will judge entries.
Winning could boost your credibility, help attract partners, and show off how your innovation is changing the game.
Nominations are open now!