Economic Times HR Excellence Awards 2027 spotlight Indian employee-first leaders
Business
The Economic Times HR Excellence Awards 2027 are all about spotlighting people who are making work better in India.
In 2027, the focus is on leaders who put employees first and drive real results: think CHROs, CXOs, and senior HR professionals shaking things up with fresh ideas.
Special awards honor HR and CEOs
Four special awards highlight those leading positive change:
People Leader of the Year honors HR heads making lasting impact;
People-First CEO of the Year goes to bosses who truly care about employee well-being;
Woman HR Leader of the Year celebrates women pushing for inclusion and mentorship;
and Learning and Development Officer of the Year rewards those helping teams grow through smart upskilling.
Winners will set new standards for what a great workplace looks like.