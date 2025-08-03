Next Article
ED attaches ₹14cr assets of VIPS Group in forex scam
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth ₹14 crore from the VIPS Group, run by Vinod Tukaram Khute, for allegedly scamming people out of over ₹100 crore through shady investment schemes.
The group reportedly used fake companies and crypto to move money abroad, with properties in Pune, Dharashiv, Kolhapur, and Sangli now provisionally attached by the ED.
Khute currently residing in Dubai
Khute—currently residing in Dubai—is seen as the brains behind the operation.
The case kicked off after Pune police filed a complaint last October about fake forex trading promises.
This isn't ED's first move either; they'd already attached assets worth ₹75 crore earlier this year as part of their ongoing push to shut down this scam network.