India's oil imports from US soar since Trump re-election
Since President Trump got re-elected in January, India's crude oil imports from the US have shot up by 51% in early 2025.
The numbers jumped from 0.18 to 0.271 million barrels per day, with an especially big leap—114%—between April and June compared to last year.
Value of US oil imports doubles in a year
Not just more barrels: the value of US oil India bought doubled in a year, reaching $3.7 billion.
By July, US crude made up 8% of all India's oil imports (up from just 3% in June).
Imports of American LNG and LPG also nearly doubled, and there are talks for a giant long-term gas deal worth tens of billions.
Energy trade is becoming a key part of India-US partnership
This energy trade is becoming a major part of the India-US partnership—something officials say is built on "shared values" and mutual interests.
Even with global uncertainty, these growing ties show how closely the two countries are working together right now.