Big Tech's hiring in India defies global job cuts
While tech giants like Meta, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Netflix, and Google are cutting jobs globally, they're actually growing their teams in India.
Over the past year alone, these companies boosted their India headcount by 16%—now employing more than 208,000 people here and still looking to fill about 4,500 roles.
AI, cloud, and cybersecurity skills driving demand
This hiring spree is powered by a huge demand for skills in AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.
Traditional roles aren't seeing much action; instead, companies want people who can handle next-gen tech and keep up with constant innovation.
For anyone building those skills right now: you're exactly who Big Tech wants on board.