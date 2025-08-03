US tariffs on Indian goods: India offers special trade proposals

Why this matters for you

This isn't just about taxes—these talks could shape what you buy (and how much it costs) for years to come.

Both countries are aiming to double their annual trade from $191 billion to $500 billion by 2030, but India is standing firm on protecting local farmers and key industries while trying to keep current export perks.

The outcome will impact everything from job opportunities to prices, especially as global trade rules keep shifting.

